Delores Cunningham, 89, of Grantsburg, IN passed away at her home on May 27, 2022.
She was born on March 3, 1933, to Omer and Lola Weathers in Marengo, IN.
Delores is preceded in death by her husband George Cunningham, her parents, and her siblings; Loren Weathers and Irene Vessel.
Funeral service will be on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Denbo Funeral Home in English, IN.
Visitation will also be on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, from 10:00 am until service time.
She will be buried beside her husband at Cunningham Cemetery, in English, IN.
