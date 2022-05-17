Frieda R. Berg, 95, of Ferdinand, passed away at Brookside Village in Jasper on Friday, May 13th.

She was born November 21,1926 in Celestine to Charles and Anna (Mathies) Hoffman. Frieda married Gervase Berg on June 25, 1947, in Celestine Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on September 16, 1968.

Frieda was a former cook at Ferdinand High School, Covered Bridge, and Fleig’s Café. She was a member of Christ the King Parish, St. Ferdinand Church, St. Anthony Community Center, St. Anthony Conservation Club, St. Anthony Legion Auxiliary and St. Anthony Senior Citizens. Frieda enjoyed playing cards, gardening and flowers. She loved being with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Frieda is survived by one son, Ronald (Mary Lee) Berg of Ferdinand; two daughters, Judy Haase of Celestine and Kathy (John) Nauman of Chicago; one sister, Jenny Elkins of Celestine, a sister-in-law, Ann Hoffman of Ferdinand, seven grandchildren, and nineteen great-grandchildren. Frieda was preceded in death by her husband, Gervase; a sister, Leona Schlachter; son-in-law, Bob Haase, and a brother, Alfred Hoffman.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, May 17th at 11:00 AM in St. Ferdinand Catholic Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Friends may call Tuesday at the church from 9:00 AM until time of services.

