High schools in the area to hold Graduation Ceremonies this weekend

High schools in the surrounding counties have already held their graduation ceremonies or are set to hold them this weekend.

In Dubois County, Southridge Will Graduate 97 seniors on Friday at 7pm in Memorial Gym. Valedictorians for southridge class of 2022 are Karly Barnett, Daniela Calderon, Olivia Durcholz, Max Jessee,Karissa Lawrence, Emma Marley, Emily Roby, Dorothy Sherer, Madeline Songer.

Jasper High School class of 2022 is comprised of 260 seniors who will graduate Friday night at 630 valedictorian for jasper class of 2022 is Joseph Ruhe and Avery Knies was salutatorian. NE Dubois will graduate 71 seniors on Saturday at 6pm.

Forest Park will Graduate 105 Seniors on Saturday at 2pm

Heritage Hills will hold their graduation ceremony for 140 seniors on Saturday, May 29th at the Lincoln Amphitheatre starting at 3 pm central standard time.Valedictorians Timothy Kyle Eubank and Nathan Alan Windell and Salutatorian Liz Gehlhausen will address the audience.

In Pike County, the Pike Central Class of 2021 is comprised of 136 seniors and will walk for graduation during a ceremony on Friday, May 28th, at 7:30 pm at the football field. Should inclement weather happen, the ceremony will be moved into the gymnasium.

Daviess County graduation ceremonies kicked off this past Saturday with Washington Catholic High School graduating 18 seniors in the class of 2022.

North Daviess High School’s graduation ceremony will take place on Friday, May 27th, at the high school gym with 57 seniors walking. Hannah Bennington and Emily Hawk are the class Valedictorians. And Michaela Chambers is the Salutatorian

Graduation ceremonies for the 55 seniors at Barr-Reeve High School will take place at 11 am Saturday, May 28th at the new gymnasium. Valedictorian for the class of 2022 is Jennifer Swartzentruber.

Washington Community High School will graduate 148 seniors on Saturday, May 28th, at 10am.

In Martin County, Loogootee High School’s graduation ceremony is set for Friday, May 27th, at 7 pm in the gym. There are 65 seniors in the class of 2022. Valedictorians for Loogootee Class of 2022 are Nicholas Keller, Hannah Lenagcher, Reece Tippery and Kylie Vanhoy.. Shoals will hold its ceremony on Saturday, May 28th 53 seniors will graduate. Hailey Fischer is Valedictorian and Salutatorian is AshtenTedrow

Crawford County High Schools’ class of 2022 is comprised of 86 seniors and they will walk during a ceremony at 7 pm on Friday, May 27th the high school gym. Jadyn Holzbog is Valedictorian and Joshua Talley is Salutatorian.

In Perry County, graduation ceremonies will take place on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Perry Central will graduate a class of 81 seniors on Sunday at 2pm central 3pm eastern. Valedictorians were Ben Burkhouse, Abby Clark, Jaelynn Etienne, Kendra Gehlhausen, and Nic Hilgenhold. Tell City High School will graduate a senior class of 110 students at 7 pm on Friday, May 27th, at the high school gym. The valedictorian for the tell city class of 2022 is Jaxon Naviaux. Salutatorian is Kayla Combs. Cannelton City High School held their graduation this past Saturday for their 25 seniors. Valedictorians were Jhett Garrett and Destiny Miles.

Springs Valley High School’s graduation ceremony was this past Saturday at the high school gym. Springs Valley’s class of 2022 was comprised of 51 seniors.

Once again, congratulations and best of luck to all our area seniors.