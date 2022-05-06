Joyce Schultz, age 82, of Birdseye, In, passed away on , 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born to Bradford Small and Gertrude (Lynch) Small on , 1939 in Leavenworth, IN.

Joyce was a funny, sassy and easy-going person, she loved her family and her cat “Zuri”. She enjoyed going to the beach, looking for sea shells and just watching the ocean. Joyce was an avid reader and a devoted Elvis fan.

She is preceded in death by her parents and a grandson Aaron Small and several siblings.

Surviving Joyce are her children Tonya L. Schultz-Meyer and Mark A. Small, grandchildren Taylor Brames, Dalton Green and Alysia Small.

Funeral service will be on , 2022 at 11:00 am at Denbo Funeral Home in English, IN.

Visitation will be on , 2022 from 4:00 till 8:00 pm at Denbo Funeral Home in English, IN and on from 9:00 am until service time at 11:00 am.

Officiating the funeral service will be Bro. Enoch Sirois with burial to follow at Leavenworth Memorial Gardens in Leavenworth, IN.

