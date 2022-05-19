Lewis J. “Dud” Mehringer, age 85, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 12:28 p.m. on Monday, May 16, 2022, at home surrounded by family.

Surviving are two daughters, Pam (Ron) Sergesketter, Terri (Roger) Eckerle, two sons, Todd (Laurie) Mehringer, and Russ (Gail) Mehringer, all of Jasper, IN, eight grandchildren, Danelle Balbach, Justin Mehringer, Troy Sergesketter, Kayla Walters, Cassie Guth, Cori Collinsworth, Alexis Mehringer, Grace Mehringer, 11 great-grandchildren, five step-great-grandchildren, and one sister-in-law, Virginia Mehringer, Jasper, IN.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Lewis J. “Dud” Mehringer will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on Saturday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Precious Blood Catholic Church or to the Lange-Fuhs Cancer Center.

