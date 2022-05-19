Lillian H. “Bebsy” Schwoeppe, 77, of Saint Meinrad passed away Tuesday, May 17th at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand. Bebsy was born in Lincoln City, IN. on February 17, 1945, to Oscar and Clara (Waninger) Fischer. She was united in marriage to Louis W. Schwoeppe on July 6, 1963, in Saint Meinrad Church. Louis preceded her in death on August 7, 2017.

Lillian was a member of Saint Meinrad Parish, and it’s Ladies Sodality. Bebsy also was a member of the church bereavement committee. She was an active member of S.M.A.R.T. and the William Tell Campers Association. Bebsy retired after 42 years from Jasper Rubber Products. She enjoyed Camping, cooking, canning, gardening, being with family and friends, especially her grandsons.

Surviving are one daughter, Ginger (Scott) Mullis of Siberia. One son, Rodney (Carol) Schwoeppe of Ferdinand. Two grandsons, Keyan and Landon Mullis. Three brothers, Leroy (Debbie) Fischer, Kenny “Peter” Fischer, and Danny (Darlene) Fischer all of Saint Meinrad. Two sisters, Mary Jo Wirthwein of Huntingburg, and Brenda (Greg) Kleiser of Fulda. She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Clara Fischer, a sister, Norma Heeke, and a daughter in infancy.

A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 AM Central time Friday, May 20th in Saint Meinrad Church. Visitation will be Thursday, May 19th from 3:00 to 7:00 PM Central time at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand, and on Friday from 9:00 to 10:00 AM Central time at the church. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.