Lloyd T. Libbert passed away May 21, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born in Warrick County on November 27, 1935, to Elmer and Lorene (Wilsbacher) Libbert.

Lloyd was married to Judith Heady on August 5, 1967. He was an Army veteran and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Dale. He retired after 47 years with J. Winkler and Sons.

He is survived by his wife Judy, daughter and son in law Melynda and Paul Hartman of Newburgh, IN, grandson Adam Hartman of Newburgh, IN., Brothers Robert of Boonville, IN. and Jerry of Santa Claus, IN.

He was preceded in death by his grandson Zane Hartman on October 20, 2021.

Visitation will be Wednesday, May 25, from 3 to 7 PM CDT at Fuller Funeral Home in Dale.

A Mass of Christian Burial is planned for Thursday, May 26, 2022, at 10 AM CDT at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Dale, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

The family would like to thank the staff of Heart to Heart Hospice, especially Trish RN, for their wonderful care and kindness

Fuller Funeral Home is handling arrangements.