Ruth Ann Leonard, age 82, of Schnellville, Indiana, passed away at 9:12 a.m. on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at home surrounded by family.

Ruth was born in Schnellville, Indiana, on December 1, 1939, to Frank and Bertha (Schultz) Knies. She married Jerry Leonard on October 22, 1960, in Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Schnellville, Indiana. He preceded her in death on April 20, 2004.

She was a graduate of Birdseye High School.

She was a homemaker and member of Divine Mercy Parish – Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Schnellville, Indiana.

She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Surviving are two daughters, Sandy Leonard, and companion, John Huckelby, Debbie (Rodney) Jacob, two sons, Steve (Manda) Leonard and Keith (Melody) Leonard, all of Schnellville, IN, eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, two sisters, Edna Schiffer, Jasper, IN, Delores Hopf, Jasper, IN, and three brothers, Linus (Margaret) Knies, Jasper, IN, Marvin (Connie) Knies, Huntingburg, IN, and Ralph (Brenda) Knies, Birdseye, IN.

Preceding her in death besides her husband are one son, Jeffrey Leonard, and one sister, Ann Boeglin.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Ruth Ann Leonard will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Schnellville, Indiana, with a burial to follow in the church cemetery.

There will be no visitation.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Sacred Heart Cemetery Fund.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.