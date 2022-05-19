William R. Morris, age 90, of Huntingburg, passed away at 4:35 p.m., Friday, May 13, 2022, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper.

He was born October 17, 1931, in Newton, New Jersey, to George S. and Mary Louise (Zielstorff) Morris. William attended Pennsylvania Military College; and served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was an electrical engineer and worked in the field of electrical maintenance. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg. His faith was very important to him and he was an active prayer group participant. He enjoyed car racing, bowling, being out in nature, and was a caregiver to his family. William was preceded in death by his wife, Connie (Douglas) Morris, who passed away in 2007; and one brother, George Morris.

He is survived by one daughter, Susan Marie Morris of Huntingburg, Indiana.

Funeral services for William R. Morris will be held at 10:00 a.m., E.D.T., on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg. Burial will take place at Fowler Cemetery in Fowler, Indiana, at a later date. Father Biju Thomas will officiate at the service. Military rites will be held by the V.F.W. Post #2366 Memorial Detail.

Friends may call for visitation from 9:00-10:00 a.m., on Tuesday, at the church. Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with handling the arrangements.