Wilma M. Boehman, 77, of Saint Meinrad passed away Friday, May 20th at Memorial Hospital in Jasper. Wilma was born on October 23, 1944, in Perry County to Robert J. and Mary (Kleeman) Jarboe. She was united in marriage to Ronald P. Boehman on November 28, 1968, at Saint Pius Catholic Church in Troy.

Wilma was a member of Saint Meinrad Parish, Ladies Sodality. She taught religion for several years, and was a youth softball coach. Wilma was an X-ray technician and nurse. She enjoyed gardening, horses, dogs, and all animals.

Surviving are her husband of 53 years, Ronald P. Boehman, one daughter, Joanie (Brad) Justus of Mooresville, and one son, Jeff Boehman of Saint Meinrad. Nine grandchildren, Seth (Angela) Justus, Luke (Anna) Justus, Noah Justus, Grace Justus, Shelbi (Cody) Pierce, Andrew (Molly) Joines, Ashton Boehman, Jeffrey Boehman Jr., and Jordan Boehman. One great-grandchild, Four sisters, Rose Braun of Evanston, Connie Hoffman of Ferdinand, Linda (Keith) Kramer of Troy, and Kathy Epple of Huffman Mill. Wilma was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother, John Jarboe.

A mass of Christian burial will be at 10:00 AM central on Friday, May 27, 2022, in Saint Meinrad Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM central at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand. Visitation will be on Friday from 9:00 AM until 10:00 AM central at the church. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.