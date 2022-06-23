Basilla Jean Rogers, 92, of Bloomington, IN passed away on June 16th, 2022 at Bell Trace Senior Living Center.

Jean was born in Jasper, Indiana to Oscar and Mary (Beck) Schuetter. She attended Jasper High School and later moved to Indianapolis, IN working for Lake Central Airlines. There she met the love of her life, Kenneth Rogers, originally from Grand Rapids, MI. They adopted their only child, Randy Joseph, in 1967.

Jean worked for the school cafeteria as Randy grew up, later working several years for Mayflower Moving company in the bookkeeping department.

She and Ken enjoyed travel, and camping, especially in Michigan with Ken’s family, and supporting the many activities of Randy including baseball, and Indiana University sports.

Upon retirement, Jean moved to Bloomington, IN in 1998 where she became an active member of St. Charles Catholic Church and a volunteer at Opportunity House among other local charities.

She was also active in the activities of her two grandchildren, Abigail and Mac. She also kept close ties to the various extended Jasper and Michigan families.

Moving to Bell Trace Senior Living Center, she was active in the various events and activities and enjoyed the many close friends she developed at Bell Trace.

Jean is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth (1929-1991), and her parents, Oscar and Mary Schuetter.

She leaves behind her son, Randy (Sarah), and her grandchildren, Abigail and Mac; her sisters, Ruth Schuetter, Ethel (Art) Knies, and her brother William Schuetter, all of Jasper, IN.

Jean and her family are grateful for the support of the Bell Trace staff and IU Health Hospice team for their help in her final months.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 5:30 pm Thursday, June 23, 2022, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 2224 East Third St. in Bloomington. Father Tom Kovatch will officiate. A viewing will be 4:30-5:30 pm prior to the Mass.

Private entombment will be Friday, June 24, 2022, at Washington Park North Cemetery in Indianapolis.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to IU Health Hospice and the Opportunity House.

Allen Funeral Home and Crematory, 4155 South Old State Road 37 in Bloomington have been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences, photos and memories may be shared with family and friends at www.allencares.com