Dorotha Marie Dippel, age 100, of Huntingburg, passed away at 6:08 p.m., on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at her residence.

She was born September 18, 1921, in Mount Vernon, Illinois, to Homer and Florence (Richards) Hutchison; and married Donald Dippel on August 30, 1952, in Mount Vernon, Illinois. Along with her husband, she owned and operated Park n Shop Grocery in Huntingburg. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and the Huntingburg Music Club; was a violinist with the National Orchestra; and enjoyed card club, music, cooking, gardening, and being with her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Dippel, who passed away November 1, 1997; and an infant daughter, Katherine.

She is survived by six children, Mike Gooch of Bloomington, Pat (Jeanne) Gooch of Arvada, Colorado, John (Deedee) Dippel of Evansville, Anne (Nelson) Bowie of St. Louis, Missouri, Tom (Marilyn) Dippel of Huntingburg, and Matt (Amy) Dippel of Huntingburg; one sister, Sondra Lynn Stallman of Litchfield, Illinois; by (15) grandchildren and (18) great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Dorotha Marie Dippel will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg with burial to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. The funeral Mass will be celebrated by Rev. Biju Thomas.

Friends may call for visitation at St. Mary's Catholic Church from 9:00-10:00 a.m., Thursday morning. Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with funeral arrangements. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Mary's Church or a charity of choice.