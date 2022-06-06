James “Jim” Andrew Steward, age 61, of Jasper, Indiana, unexpectedly passed away at his home on June 3, 2022, at the age of 61.

He was born on June 4, 1960, at Indianapolis, Indiana.

Jim married Lola J. Neideffer on August 10, 1980, and they have one daughter, Leia J. Byrd.

Jim’s life was focused on his family with his greatest enjoyment being with his grandchildren Khloe and Jarredd (JJ) Byrd JR. He loved caring for them and attending their events and games.

He is survived by his wife, daughter, grandchildren, his parents, Denny and Jean Steward, sisters, Tammie Bowling and Norma Bell, brother, Bobby McDaniel, along with several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

Jim was a member of the Church of Christ and graduated from Shoals High School in 1980. He was a huge fan of Lady Wildcats softball and volleyball.

He is preceded in death by his beloved grandfather, Oram Steward, nephews, Jared Williams and Sammy Neideffer, father-in-law, Bill Neideffer, and several aunts and uncles.

Jim’s choice was cremation and a memorial service will be held on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the Redemption Christian Church in Loogootee, Indiana.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Riley Children’s Hospital or to the Jim Steward Memorial Account at 5/3 Bank for Khloe and JJ’s Education.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.