Keith J. Block, age 68, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 2:50 a.m. on Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana, surrounded by his two loving sisters.

Keith was born in Jasper, Indiana on January 22, 1954, to Cyril and Lilan (Kieffner) Block. Keith is preceded in death by both parents, Cyril on March 30, 2006, and Lilan on March 5, 2021.

He was involved in the Special Needs Boy Scouts, and participated in the SIRS day program and SPRED at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Keith was known to touch the hearts of anybody that met him. He always had a smile on his face and a welcoming hug to anyone he met. He enjoyed playing card games. He always stayed busy cutting up magazines, drawing in notebooks, or looking out the windows. He enjoyed sitting outside. His favorite things were the color blue, strands of string, and Hot Wheel cars. HE never said no to a car ride with a family member.

Surviving are two sisters, Yvonne (Kevin) Mullen and Michelle (Rick) Lamkin, both of Jasper, IN, two nieces, Kristi (Doug) Meiring, Shelby (fiancé Braden) Mullen, a nephew, Tanner Lamkin, and two great nephews, Xavier and Grant Meiring.

Preceding him in death besides his parents is one sister, Margaret “Suzie” Block.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Keith J. Block will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 17, 2022, in Holy Family Catholic Church with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper, Indiana.

A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on Friday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church or to SIRS.

