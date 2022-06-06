Margaret A. Casper, age 94, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 6:05 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Brookside Village in Jasper, Indiana.

Margaret was born in Owensboro, Kentucky, on August 25, 1927, to Floyd and Ambia (Evans) Temple. She married Thomas A. “Rags” Burger on July 11, 1969, and he preceded her in death on March 24, 1981. She then married Joseph J. Casper on April 12, 1984, and he preceded her in death on June 21, 2011.

She previously worked for Citizens State Bank in Owensboro, Kentucky, and she then retired from German American Bank in 1987 where she had been an assistant cashier and the south side branch manager for several years.

She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church and was ordained an Elder in 1969 and was on the building committee. She also served as a deacon and was a member of the Mary Martha Circle.

She was a member of the American Legion and V.F.W. Auxiliaries, the Psi Iota Xi Sorority, and former member of the Memorial Hospital Auxiliary Board. She also worked in the Memorial Hospital gift shop and as a volunteer at their front information desk.

She enjoyed playing cards, especially Bridge, gardening, and her flowers.

Surviving are five step daughters, Ann Clark, Frankfort, IN, Jane (Tony) Tietz, Avon, IN, Susan (Paul) Gabonay, Avon, IN, Nancy (Ken) Beyke, Jasper, IN, Alice (Lynn) Wall, Zionsville, IN, 11 step grandchildren, 21 step great grandchildren and one step great grandchild on the way.

A funeral service for Margaret A. Casper will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 10, 2022, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper, Indiana.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time on Friday at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church in Jasper or to a favorite charity.

