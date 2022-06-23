Nathan P. Knies, age 45, of Evansville, Indiana, formerly of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 2:00 a.m. on Monday, June 20, 2022, at his home in Evansville, Indiana.

Nathan was born in Jasper, Indiana, on March 30, 1977, to Patrick and Betty (Fleck) Knies.

He was a 1995 graduate of Jasper High School. He then graduated from the University of Southern Indiana.

He was an IT Specialist for George Koch and Sons in Evansville.

He was a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Evansville, Indiana, and the Knights of Columbus.

Nathan was very family-oriented. He enjoyed spending time with his daughters and watching and attending their sporting events. He also loved music, playing video games, especially with his daughters, and going Jeeping

Surviving are two daughters, Madelyn and Morgan Knies, Evansville, IN, his father and mother, Patrick and Betty Knies, Jasper, Indiana, and three siblings, Alyssa (Joe) Seger, Celestine, IN, Chris (Tamara) Knies, Huntingburg, IN, Katie (Nick) Sherman, Huntingburg, IN, and nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are his paternal grandparents, Othmar and Estella Knies, and his maternal grandparents, Henry and Sally Fleck.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Nathan P. Knies will be held at 12:00 p.m. (noon) on Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the 12:00 p.m. (noon) service time at the church on Saturday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.