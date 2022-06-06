Robert J. Egler, age 50, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at home.

Rob was born in Jasper, Indiana, on May 22, 1972, to Daniel and Naomi (Gehl) Egler.

He was a painter and musician.

Surviving are his mother, Naomi Egler, Jasper, IN, one son, Eric Frandsen, Hampton, VA, one brother, John Egler, Folsom, CA, a family member, Eve (Grayson) Zink, Huntingburg, IN, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are his father, Daniel Egler, and two brothers, Dean and Vince Egler.

Private services will be held.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.