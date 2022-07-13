Arthur Sickbert Jr., age 88, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 3:20 a.m. on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at home surrounded by family.

Arthur was born in Pike County, Indiana, on February 26, 1934, to Arthur H. Sr. and Louise L. (Meyer) Sickbert. He married Lillian M. Buschkoetter on February 12, 1955, in St. Mary Catholic Church in Huntingburg, IN.

Arthur was co-owner of Jasper Hatchery Incorporated. He retired from Kimball International Jasper Laminates.

He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and their Holy Name Society and the Jasper Outdoor Recreation Center.

Arthur enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. He loved playing cards, woodworking, and spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Lillian Sickbert, one son; Lester (Deb) Sickbert, Janet (Ron) Nigg, three grandchildren; Craig Judy, Tara Knight, and Amanda Murry, and four great-grandchildren; Caleb Judy, Gavin, and Eliza Knight, and Carson Murry, and one brother; Herman Sickbert.

Preceding him in death is one son; Larry Sickbert, three sisters; Irma Heim, Mary Weyer, and Linda Landus, five brothers; Melvin, Victor, Edwin, Chester Sickbert, and one brother Warren who died in infancy.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Arthur Sickbert Jr. will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 15, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.

