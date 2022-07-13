Carma A. Thimling, age 58, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 9:14 a.m. on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper.

Carma was born in Jasper, Indiana, on March 15, 1964, to Thomas C. and Marlene S. (Hartley) Hoffman. She married her high school sweetheart, Dennis Thimling Jr., on September 5, 1987, at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

She was a 1982 Jasper High School graduate. She went on to receive her Bachelor’s Degree in Education at the University of Southern Indiana and a Master’s Degree in Education at Indiana State University.

Carma was a beloved teacher at 10th Street Elementary School and retired in 2019 after 31 years.

She was a member of Redemption Christian Church in Jasper and former president of the Jasper Youth Soccer Board.

Carma enjoyed her beloved dogs, camping, pickleball, photography, fishing, IU basketball, reading, entertaining, and spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by her husband of 34 years; Dennis Thimling Jr., three sons; Matthew (Emily) Thimling, Adam (Mallory) Thimling, and Kyle (Tori) Thimling, one daughter; Kayla Thimling, mother; Marlene Hoffman (Daniel Arbuckle), father-in-law; Dennis Thimling Sr., three grandchildren; Mila, Sophie, and Elliott Thimling, two sisters; Debbie (Steve) Oeding and Lori Prior (Ronnie Troesch), four sisters-in-law; Donna (Joe) Borden, Sharon (Jeff) Gunselman, Mary (Keith) Dick, and Alisa (Dave) Schank, and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her father; Thomas C. Hoffman, one brother; Tom Hoffman, and mother-in-law, Miriam “Bonnie” Thimling.

A funeral service for Carma A. Thimling will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, July 15, 2022, at Redemption Christian Church in Jasper, IN.

A visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. until the service time at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, July 15, at Redemption Christian Church in Jasper.

Burial will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Redemption Christian Church in Jasper.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.