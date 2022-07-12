Colleen M. Taylor, age 94, of Huntingburg, passed away at 5:13 p.m., on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at her residence.

She was born July 30, 1927, in Lynnville, Indiana, to Wavie Daugherty, Sr. and Shirley (Houston) Daugherty; and married Charles W. Taylor on September 1, 1947, at Salem Church in Huntingburg. Colleen worked at Holland Industries. She loved listening to classic country music. Her biggest joy in life was her family, and her home was always open to all of them. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles “Chuck” Taylor, who passed away on October 14, 1998; three brothers, Andrew Wavy Daugherty, Jr., Garland Daugherty, and Donald Daugherty; and five sisters, Imogene Blackford, Mary Lee Daugherty, Zelma Leslie, Shirley “Billie” Byers, and Joyce Rice.

She is survived by six children, Cheryl Colber of Huntingburg, Connie (David) Wahl of Jasper, Clyde (Marilyn) Taylor of Huntingburg, Claude Taylor of Jasper, Cynthia (Ivan) Shafford of Indianapolis, and Christina Taylor of Huntingburg; by (9) grandchildren, (1) step-grandchild, (22) great-grandchildren with one on the way, (3) step-great-grandchildren and (1) great-great-grandchild.

Funeral services for Colleen Taylor will be held at 2:00 p.m., E.D.T., on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg with burial to follow at Fairmount Cemetery, Huntingburg. Pastor Jason Rea will officiate at the service.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m., on Wednesday, the day of the service. Condolences may be shared online at www.nassandson.com