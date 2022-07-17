Edgar J. Kerstiens, 87, of Ferdinand, Passed away on Thursday, July 14th at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand.

Edgar was born March 2, 1935, in Ferdinand to George and Alvina (Laake) Kerstiens. He married Ardella Wagner on August 20, 1960, in Fulda. She preceded him in death on September 2, 2019. Edgar was a lifelong farmer. He loved sports and was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, Indiana Hoosiers, and Forest Park Rangers. Edgar enjoyed reading, music, gardening, traveling, and being with his family and grandkids. Edgar was a member of Christ the King Parish, St. Ferdinand Church.

Edgar is survived by three daughters, Kathy (Todd) Russel, and Debbie (Alan) Winkler all of Ferdinand, and Tammy (Nate) Hawkins of Jasper; a sister, Mary Pund of Ferdinand, and a daughter-in-law, Debbie Bushkoetter of Ferdinand; ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Edgar was preceded in death by his wife, Ardella; a son, Pat Kerstiens; a grandson, Jason Kerstiens; a sister, Theresa Balbach and a sister Mary Rita Kerstiens in childhood and brother, Roman Kerstiens and two brothers in childhood Bernard and Clarence Kerstiens.

Funeral services will be Monday, July 18th at Noon in St. Ferdinand Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Ferdinand American Legion Post 124 will conduct military graveside rights. Visitation will be on Monday at the church from 8:00 AM until time of services. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com