Laverne O. Schuck, age 93, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 5:01 p.m. on Friday, July 29, 2022, in Brookside Village in Jasper, Indiana.

Laverne was born in Monroe, Louisiana, on April 15, 1929, to Pearl and Gracie (Clark) Stroud. She married her husband of 68 years, Charles L. Schuck on June 2, 1949, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana. He preceded her in death on January 8, 2018.

She was a 1947 graduate of Jasper High School.

She was a homemaker and was previously a manager for Cato Dress Shop in Jasper, Indiana.

Laverne was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, and was previously a member of the Ladies’ Sodality at Holy Family Catholic Church and the Jasper D of I.

She loved going fishing with her husband, Charlie, sewing, traveling, playing Bingo, and spending time with her family and friends.

Surviving are two daughters, Carol (Phil) Apple, Demotte, IN, Kathy (Terry) Nuckols, Petersburg, Indiana, two sons, Jerry (Germaine) Schuck, Ireland, IN, and Tom (Sandy) Schuck, Richmond Hill, GA, nine grandchildren, Mandy Ratliff, Kelly Lovell, Lori Wigand, Luke Bawel, Brian Schuck, Christine Gillett, Katie Schuck, Blake, and Scott Schuck, 19 great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death besides her husband are one son, John Schuck, one granddaughter, Hallie Chicki, one sister, Edith Fischer, and two brothers, Ray Stroud and Edward Cox.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Laverne O. Schuck will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 4, 2022, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with entombment in Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum.

A visitation will be held from 2:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel. St. Joseph’s Parish will pray a rosary at 1:30 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Heart to Heart Hospice or to a favorite charity.

