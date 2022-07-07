Linda D. Muller, 75, of Ferdinand passed away Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville. Linda was born May 5, 1947, in Evansville to Thomas M. and Brunell (Chamberlain) France. She was united in marriage to Tim Muller on July 27, 1967, in Saint Ferdinand Church.

Linda worked as a bartender at Saint Meinrad and Ferdinand American Legions, and formerly at Schuler Packing Company. She enjoyed traveling.

Surviving are her husband, Tim Muller, one son, Kevin Muller of Brownsburg, and one daughter, Stephanie Muller of Vienna, Austria. One grandson, Jack Michael Muller, and a brother, Thomas France Jr. of Saint Joseph, IN. Services will be private, and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.