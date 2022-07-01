Michael W. Harris, age 67, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 5:10 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Michael was born in Bedford, Indiana, on October 28, 1954, to Charles B. and Norma J. (Kearby) Harris.

He was a graduate of Springs Valley High School and earned an Associate’s Degree from Vincennes University.

He worked as a police officer and law enforcement trainer and was a business owner.

Michael was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting.

Surviving are two sons, Ben (Kenya) Harris, Jasper, IN, Matt (Jennifer) Harris, Castle Rock, CO, three grandchildren, Sophie Harris, Jasper, IN, and Nolan and Wesley Harris, Castle Rock, CO, his mother, Joan Harris, Jasper, IN, and one brother, Mark Harris, Cape Coral, FL.

Preceding him in death is his father, Charles B. Harris

Private family services were held.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.