Paul Douglas “Doug” Cave, age 68, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 8:24 a.m. on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Campus in Jasper, IN.

Doug was born in Terre Haute, Indiana, on February 5, 1954, to Donal H. and Eula M. (Hovis) Cave. He married Sandy Voelkel on November 16, 1974, at St. Peters United Church of Christ in Dubois, IN.

Doug was a 1972 graduate of Dubois High School and went on to Vincennes University.

He owned and operated Cave Incorporated.

Doug enjoyed golf, photography, motorcycles, Nascar racing, traveling out West, and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving is his wife, of 47 years, Sandy Cave, Jasper, IN, one son; Lincoln Douglas Cave, Jasper, IN, one daughter; Emma Catherine Cave, Evansville, IN, one grandson; Brighton Douglas Cave, two brothers; Stephen Cave, French Lick, IN, Jeffery and Kathy Cave, Mooresville, IN.

Preceding him in death are his parents and one sister; Donna Marie who died in infancy.

A funeral service for Paul Douglas “Doug” Cave, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Crystal Community Church in Crystal, IN. Pastor Mike Stout will officiate.

A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the 2:00 p.m. service time on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Crystal Community Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Crystal Community Cemetery Fund or to a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.