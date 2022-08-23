Agnes G. Prechtel, age 94, four days shy of her 95th birthday, of Birdseye, Indiana, passed away surrounded by loved ones at 11:14 a.m. on Saturday, August 20, 2022, in Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand, Indiana.

Agnes was born in Birdseye, Indiana, on August 24, 1927, to Fidelis and Emma (Blume) Prechtel.

She was a homemaker and worked on the family farm.

She was a member of Divine Mercy Parish – Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Schnellville, Indiana, and the St. Vincent DePaul Society.

She loved playing Bingo, bowling, doing word searches, and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are her caregiver and niece, Rita Schroeder, Huntingburg, IN, seven nieces, two nephews, eight great nieces, and seven great-nephews.

Preceding her in death are two brothers, Anthony “Tony” Prechtel and an infant, Bernard Prechtel, one sister, Marie Schroeder, one step-sister, Carolyn Prechtel, and one nephew, Timothy Prechtel.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Agnes G. Prechtel will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 25, 2022, in Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Schnellville, Indiana with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on Thursday.

Memorial contributions may be made to a Divine Mercy Parish or to the wishes of the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.