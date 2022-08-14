Earlene F. Hohler, age 89, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 12:20 p.m. on Friday, August 12, 2022, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Earlene was born in Jasper, Indiana on October 26, 1932, to Earl and Loretta (Bumm) Gentry. She married John Hohler on May 1, 1951, in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper. John preceded her in death on January 13, 2002.

She worked at General Electronic for several years then retired at Kimball Electronics after 26 years as an inspector.

Earlene was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, the Women of the Jasper Moose, the D of I, and the women’s morning bowling league.

She enjoyed dancing, especially line dancing. She loved traveling, her morning bowling league, going out to eat with friends, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by, two sons; Allen (Sharon) Hohler, Huntingburg, and Gary Hohler, Indianapolis, two grandchildren; Ashley (Brian) Taylor and Kristine (Eric) Maitlen, six great-grandchildren; Eli, Noah, and Allie Taylor, Kurtie Flanigan, Madison Rose Adkins, and Eric E.J. Maitlen, one sister; Margie VanWinkle, and one brother; Earl Gentry Jr.

Preceding her in death besides her husband is one son; Mark Hohler who died in infancy, one brother Eugene Gentry, and one sister; Loreen Jackson.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Earlene F. Hohler will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at Holy Family Catholic Church with entombment to follow at Fairview Cemetery

Mausoleum in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at Holy Family Catholic Church on Wednesday, August 17th.

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.

