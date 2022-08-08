John L. Tucker, age 65, of Eckerty, IN passed away on August 6, 2022, at the home of his niece surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on September 4, 1956, in Jasper, IN to Karl Tucker Sr. and Cordelia S. (Chriswell) Tucker.
John was a very good-hearted man, who was a jokester with all his nieces and nephews, whom he loved very much. He loved working on cars, it was his lifelong hobby. He will be missed by all his siblings; he was a loving brother.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
John is survived by his siblings; Linda Harrison, Cheryl Crays, Karla Hale, Karl Tucker Jr., Joe Tucker, Chris Tucker, and many nieces and nephews
Cremation was chosen with a memorial service at a later date.
Online condolences may be made at www.denbo-dillmanfuneralhomes.com
