John L. Tucker, age 65, of Eckerty, IN passed away on , 2022, at the home of his niece surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on , 1956, in Jasper, IN to Karl Tucker Sr. and Cordelia S. (Chriswell) Tucker.

John was a very good-hearted man, who was a jokester with all his nieces and nephews, whom he loved very much. He loved working on cars, it was his lifelong hobby. He will be missed by all his siblings; he was a loving brother.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

John is survived by his siblings; Linda Harrison, Cheryl Crays, Karla Hale, Karl Tucker Jr., Joe Tucker, Chris Tucker, and many nieces and nephews

Cremation was chosen with a memorial service at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at www.denbo-dillmanfuneralhomes.com

Denbo Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mr. John L. Tucker.