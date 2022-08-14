Margaret Rosaline Bridgewater, 93, of Loogootee, IN passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022, at Sycamore Care Strategies formerly Loogootee Nursing Center with her family by her side.

She was born on July 19, 1929, in Daviess County, IN to William A. and Catherine (Colvin) Spaulding.

Margaret was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, but her religious upbringing began at St. Martin Catholic Church in Whitfield, IN. She married Alonzo “Lonnie” Bridgewater on October 11, 1947. They were married 64 years until his death on December 24, 2011. Margaret worked at Loogootee Textile for over 40 years. She was a member of Ave Maria Circle, Daughters of Isabella in Washington, IN, past member of the Legion of Many, funeral dinner committee, meals for shut-ins, Boy Scout Den Mother, and recipient of Brute Society Award.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, 2 Grandchildren, 1 Great Grandchild, 1 Great- Great Grandchild, her siblings: Rosemary Robinson, Elvina Spaulding, Martha Cox, Patricia Crane, Louise Wheeler, Joseph Spaulding, Silas Spaulding, Frank Spaulding, and James Spaulding.

Left to mourn her passing, Theresa (Randy) Miller of Cannelburg, Charles (Peggy) Bridgewater of Loogootee, Vernon (Linda) Bridgewater of Jasper, 10 Grandchildren, Becky (Phil) Kitts of Montgomery, Jill (Daniel) Black of Columbus, Lisa (Abdul) Nafiseh of Fishers, Matt (Kelly) Bridgewater of Loogootee, Brian (Sonja) Bridgewater of Loogootee, Angie Beckman of Jasper, Melissa (James) Gatwood of Houston, TX, Michael (Katrina) Bridgewater of Jasper, Jarrad (Gabriela) Miller of Bahamas, Denise Miller of Cannelburg, and 19 Great – Grandchildren, 9 Great- great-grandchildren, her siblings; Clara Batchlor of Plainfield, Mary (Cary) Beasley of Bedford, Carolyn Blake of Avoca, Tony (Lorna) of Bedford, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Very Rev. J. Kenneth Walker at 10:00 AM Thursday, August 18, 2022, at St. John the Evangelist Church in Loogootee, IN. Burial will follow in St. John Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at Blake Funeral Home in Loogootee, IN from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM and again on Thursday morning from 9:00 A.M until 9:45 A.M at Blake Funeral Home in Loogootee, In.

Special thanks to Very Rev. J. Kenneth Walker, the caring staff and volunteers at Sycamore Care Strategies, Kindred Hospice, and Stewart Blake and staff at Blake Funeral Home for their kind assistance.

Arrangements are provided by Blake Funeral Home in Loogootee, IN.

Online condolences can be made at www.blakefuneralhomes.com