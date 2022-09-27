Charlene Dee Rickenbaugh, 53, of Ferdinand passed away Sunday, September 25th at IU Health in Indianapolis. Charlene was born on March 15, 1969, in Huntingburg to Leo R. and Rose Marie (Petry) Mullis. She was united in marriage to Jay Rickenbaugh on July 2, 1993, at Lincoln Boyhood Memorial.

Charlene was an employee at Best Home Furnishings. She enjoyed motorcycles, gardening, and being with family and friends, especially with her devoted husband Jay. She loved her dog, Lilly.

Surviving are her husband, Jay Rickenbaugh, her children, Alex Rickenbaugh and Avery Rickenbaugh both of Ferdinand, Austin (Destiny) Rickenbaugh of Eckerty, step-children, Andy (Amber) Rickenbaugh of Ireland, and Samantha (Nathan) Robinson of Eckerty. Nine grandchildren also survive. Sisters, Diana (Richard) Cox of Ferdinand, Becky (Junie) Miller of Santa Claus. Brothers, Gary, Leon, and Allan Mullis all of Ferdinand, Stanley, and Richard Mullis both of Bristow, and Dean (Mary) Mullis of St. Meinrad. Charlene was preceded in death by her parents and a niece Beth Ann VanWinkle.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.