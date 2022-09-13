Clayton Willie Forbes, age 85, of English, IN passed away on , 2022, at U of L Hospital in Louisville, KY.

He was born on , 1937, to Joe Forbes and Geneva (Kendrick) Forbes in Berea, KY in Madison County.

Clayton enjoyed playing his guitar, coon hunting, and Beef and Turkey shooting matches, and he loved driving his tractor.

He is preceded in death by his parents, a grandson James Anthony Forbes, his siblings; Kenneth, Alford, Dennis, Jim Forbes, and his sister Hazel Terneus.

Clayton is survived by his wife of 62 years Martha (Morgan) Forbes, his children; Darlene Hawkins, Darrell (Connie) Forbes, Billy Forbes, Geneva Faulkner, Melissa (Mike) Cox, and Tracy Larson, along with 25 grandchildren, many, many great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren and his siblings; Bobby and Davy Forbes, Wanda Melton, May Alice Brown, and Juanita Cox.

The funeral service will be on , Sept 14, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Denbo Funeral Home in English, IN.

Visitation will be also on , Sept. 14 from 10:00 am until 1:00 pm service time.

Officiating the funeral service will be Bro. Randy Stevens with burial to follow at El Bethel Cemetery in Milltown, IN.

