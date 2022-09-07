Larry H. Eckert, age 79, of Huntingburg, passed away at 2:30 a.m., on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Legacy Living in Jasper.

He was born September 25, 1942, in Huntingburg, to James L. and Eunice “Lorraine” (Smith) Eckert. Larry was a proud alumni member of Huntingburg High School and attended Purdue University. He worked as a Regional Sales Manager for North American Products in Indiana and later worked as a realtor in Texas. He was a member of the Huntingburg Eagles and the Huntingburg Y.M.I. Club. Larry enjoyed golfing and watching sporting events. He was preceded in death by his parents; his companion, Karen (Egg) Hourigan; and one sister, Barb Eckert Faith.

He is survived by three children, Steven (Kris) Eckert of Huntingburg, Stacey (Max) Blevins, and Julie (Brian) Nugent, both of Tampa, Florida; six grandchildren, Tanya, Ross, Maggie, Austin, Jakob, and Joshua; and by three great-grandchildren, Braxton, Ameliah and Aiden.

A graveside service for Larry H. Eckert will be held at 2:00 p.m., E.D.T., on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Fairmount Cemetery in Huntingburg. Pastor Zachary Korff will officiate the service. Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com