Pamela P. Krueger, age 65, of Jasper, passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper.

She was born November 22, 1956, in Clarksville, Indiana, to Vernon Reinhold and Pauline (Logsdon) Anderson; and married Gary Krueger on May 6, 1990. Pamela was an avid horsewoman; and enjoyed watching hummingbirds, reading, cooking, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gary Krueger, who passed away on January 15, 2021; three brothers, Carl, Mike, and Al Anderson; and one son-in-law, Kevin Marchino.

She is survived by two children, Stacy Buhr of Huntingburg and Matthew (Rachel Atwood) Krueger of Jasper; two sisters-in-law, Rita Anderson and Brenda Payne both of Paoli; four grandchildren, Kayla Montgomery, Molly Holmes, Charleigh Krueger, and Skylar Atwood; one great-grandchild, Andrew Montgomery; and by nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life for Pamela P. Krueger will be held at 7:00 p.m., E.D.T., Friday, September 30, 2022, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg. David King will officiate the service.

Friends may call for visitation from 4:00-7:00 p.m., on Friday, prior to the service. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com