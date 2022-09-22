Terri L. Moeller, age 56, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 9:50 p.m. on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, in The Timbers of Jasper in Jasper, Indiana.

Terri was born in Jasper, Indiana, on August 1, 1966, to Thomas and Dorothy (Knust) Fehribach.

She was a 1984 graduate of Jasper High School and also earned an Associate’s Degree in Business Administration from Vincennes University.

She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

Terri enjoyed spending time with her family, reading, watching T.V., and listening to Jon Bon Jovi.

Surviving are one daughter, Amanda Moeller, Bloomington, IN, two sisters, Sue (Tom) Royer, Jasper, IN, Sherri (Michael) Link, Jasper, IN, one brother, Tim (Leah) Fehribach, Evansville, IN, and several nieces and nephews, and great-nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Terri L. Moeller will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, September 26, 2022, in Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with entombment to follow in the Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum in Jasper, Indiana.

A visitation will be held from 2:00-8:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lange-Fuhs Cancer Center.

