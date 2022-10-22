Anna Mae “Maize” Rupprecht, age 92, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 4:47 pm on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Anna Mae was born in Jasper, Indiana on May 18, 1930, to George and Verona A. “Striegel” Vonderheit. She married Hilary A. Rupprecht on February 17, 1955, in St. Joseph Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on December 8, 2006.

Anna Mae was a graduate of the Jasper High School class of 1948.

She retired in 1989 from the Indiana Department of Family and Social Services after 22 years of service. She also volunteered as a poll clerk for Indiana elections.

She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and their St. Ann’s Sodality. She was also a lifetime member of the VFW Post #673 Ladies Auxiliary.

Anna Mae enjoyed bowling, playing cards, and spending time with family and friends, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving is one daughter, Patty Williams (Roger), of Jasper, two grandchildren, Rachel Kieser (Steven), of Jasper, and Megan Hutton (Alex), of Fishers, IN, two step-grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, five step-great-grandchildren, one brother, James Vonderheit, of Jasper, and nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death besides her husband was one daughter, Sarah A. Rupprecht.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Anna Mae Rupprecht will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the 11 a.m. Mass time at the church on Thursday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, the St. Joseph St. Ann’s Sodality, or a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.