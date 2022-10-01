Doris Kay Holzbog, age 61, of Huntingburg, passed away, Thursday, September 29, 2022, at her home in Huntingburg.

She was born November 9, 1960, in Huntingburg, Indiana, to Kenneth and Clara (Smith) Speedy. She graduated in 1978 from Crawford County High School. Doris loved first and foremost, her family. She always made it a point to visit and keep in touch, including with her extended family. She loved flowers of all varieties. She was a dedicated mother, grandmother, and friend and will be missed by all. Doris was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by three sons, Chris (Lindsay) Goldman of Holland, Andy (Mackenzie)Holzbog of Greenwood, Indiana, Kyle (Shelby) Holzbog of Ferdinand; one brother, Steve (Wanda) Speedy of Mifflin, Indiana; one sister, Shirley (Steve) Shields of Rockport; and five grandchildren, Karesa, Carson, Kyah, Declan, and Barrett.

Friends may call for visitation from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 5that Nass and Son Funeral Home.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., E.D.T., Thursday, October 6that Bethany Cemetery in Eckerty, Indiana. Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com