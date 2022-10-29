Mirna Dubon, age 50, of Huntingburg, passed away at 1:43 p.m., on Monday, October, 24, 2022, at her residence.

She was born February 18, 1972, in Chalatenango, El Salvador, to Saul Cruz Dubon and Luisinda Lozano de Cruz. Mirna was an active member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. She worked in nursing and enjoyed giving back to the community as much as she could.

She is survived by her husband, Arturo Dubon; her parents, Saul Cruz Dubon and Luisinda Lozano de Cruz of El Salvador; four children, Delmy Dubon of Dale, Nery Dubon, Jeo Dubon and Jimmy Dubon all of Huntingburg; five siblings, Deysi Lopez of Huntingburg, Miriam Cruz, Delia Guardado, Oscar Cruz and Arlex Cruz all of El Salvador; and (6) grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 9:00 a.m., E.D.T., Saturday, October 29, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Viewing and visitation will take place at the family home located at 1102 E. 8th Street in Huntingburg, from 4:00 p.m., Friday, October 28th, and continuing on though the evening. Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with the arrangements.