Ruth C. Buechler, age 88, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 11:57 p.m. on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, surrounded by family in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Ruth was born in Jasper, Indiana, on October 28, 1933, to Urban and Colette (Burger) Fuhs. She married Linus O. Buechler on May 16, 1953, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana. He preceded her in death on April 25, 2014.

She was a homemaker and a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, and the American Legion Post #147 Auxiliary.

Ruth enjoyed flowers, gardening, crafting, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Surviving are two daughters, Julie (Scott) Eckert, Jasper, IN, Lesa (Joe) Tucker, Vincennes, IN, one son, Ronald (Diane) Buechler, Ferdinand, IN, eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, one sister, Mary C. Lange, Huntingburg, IN, two brothers, Charles (Bernice) Fuhs, Jasper, IN, Earl (Marilyn) Fuhs, both of Jasper, IN, and one sister-in-law, Betty Fuhs, Jasper, IN.

Preceding her in death besides her husband are an infant daughter, two sisters, Liseta Buechler and Dorothy Lange, three brothers, Linus and John Fuhs, and an infant, Edward Fuhs.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Ruth C. Buechler will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, in Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with entombment to follow in the Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on Wednesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Precious Blood Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.

