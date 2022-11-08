Adam Maurice Arvin, 42 of Loogootee, IN passed away peacefully at 1:35 P.M on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his family.

He was born on February 12, 1980, in Washington, IN to Garrett “Gary” and Beth (Wildman) Arvin.

Adam graduated from Loogootee High School class of 1998. He worked at Country Pines Printing in Shoals, IN. He looked forward to going to work every day. Adam enjoyed driving and looking at the sunrise or sunset. He loved children and they loved him. Adam attended Redemption Christian Church in Loogootee, IN. He was a Well Coach at Redemption and a part of Celebrate Recovery. He really loved to connect with other coaches and the kids. He showered everyone with the love of Jesus. His faithful companion, Bristol, and him enjoyed many walks together. He loved spending time with his family and will be missed by all that knew him.

He is preceded in death by his Maternal Grandparents, Edna and Frank Wildman, his Paternal Grandparents, Magdalen “Maggie” and Adrian Arvin, his sister-in-law, Julie C. Arvin.

Adam is survived by their mother and father, Garrett “Gary” and Beth Arvin of Loogootee, IN, his siblings, Lori Weaver of Indianapolis, IN, Adrian Wayne Arvin, of Loogootee, IN, Tina (Kelly) Byrer of Odon, IN, his brother, his nieces, and nephews, Chelsie Weaver, Max Weaver, Faith Weaver, Jaerin Weaver, Nicholas Lett, India Arvin, Austen (Tiffany) Byrer, Brecklin Byrer, Gracelyn Byrer, Jaxon Byrer, and many cousins and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at 11:00 A.M at the Redemption Christian Church in Loogootee, IN with Cameron Gladish and Rev. Dennis Wildman to officiate. Burial will follow in Goodwill Cemetery.

Friends may visit on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, from 9:00 A.M until the time of service at 11:00 A.M at the Redemption Christian Church in Loogootee, IN.

