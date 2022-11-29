Carrie A. Loveall, age 94 of Ferdinand, Indiana, previously of Jasper, IN, passed away at 8:27 am. on , 2022, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Carrie was born in Petersburg, Indiana on , 1928, to Norman and Grace (Harris) Deffendoll. She married Ernest D. Loveall on , 1946, in Petersburg. He preceded her in death on , 2001.

She was a homemaker and worked for JOFCO for over 30 years.

She was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ in Jasper, Indiana.

She enjoyed traveling, her dog Tinkerbell, and spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren.

Surviving is one daughter, Deann Daunhauer (Leon), Ferdinand, one son, Jerald Loveall (Donna), Newburgh, three grandchildren, Traci Harper, Sheri Kieffner, and Chad Daunhauer, six great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death besides her husband were two grandchildren, Jeffrey Allan Loveall, and Michelle Loveall Benton, one sister, Lola Bell, and one brother, Donald Deffendoll.

Funeral services for Carrie A. Loveall will be held at 11 am on , 2022, at Trinity United Church of Christ in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow at a later date at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Pike County Indiana. Pastor Karen Fraser-Moore will officiate.

A visitation will be held from 9 am until the 11 am service time at the church on .

Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Church of Christ or a favorite charity.

