Ellen Diane Mathies, age 72, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 4:53 p.m. on , 2022, surrounded by family in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Diane was born in Loogootee, Indiana, on , 1950, to Willis and Mary Hembree. She married Allen J. Mathies on , 1978, in Jasper, Indiana.

She was a 1968 graduate of Loogootee High School.

She worked at Jasper Rubber for 35 years and retired as a lab technician.

She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

Diane was a passionate and devoted St. Louis Cardinals fan. She loved her roses, cooking copious amounts of delicious foods for her family and friends, trips to the casino with her sister, and spending time with the family pet, Bella. She always made herself available to those in need.

Surviving are her husband, Allen J. Mathies, Jasper, IN, three daughters, Jennifer (Dale) Pressley, Graytown, OH, Stacy (Mike) Phillips, Wasilla, AK, Heather Kavanaugh, Jasper, IN, four grandchildren, Cameron, Hannah, Nathan, and Mila Jo, siblings, and several nieces and nephews.

Diane’s siblings included seven sisters and four brothers.

Preceding her in death are her parents.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Diane Mathies will be held at 11:00 a.m. on , 2022, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper, Indiana.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on .

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.