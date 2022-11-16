Janet L. Jones, age 59, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 12:35 p.m. on , 2022, at home.

Janet was born in Huntingburg, Indiana, on , 1963, to William T. And G. Fern (Burris) Osgatharp.

She was a pharmaceutical technician for Walgreens.

She was a member of Vincent Christian Church in Otwell, Indiana.

Janet loved her son tremendously and was so proud of him. She also loved animals and especially enjoyed spending time with her pet cats.

Surviving are one son, Michael Jones, Brownsville, TX, two sisters, Connie (Robin) Bough, Poplar Grove, IL, Gloria (Doug) Nordhoff, Jasper, IN, one brother, Tony (Debbie) Osgatharp, Winslow, IN, half-brothers, and nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death are her parents and her companion, Ron Frandsen.

A celebration of life for Janet Lee Jones will be held at 1:00 p.m. on , 2022, in Vincent Christian Church in Otwell, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family.

