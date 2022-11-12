Janice M. Rasche, age 83, died peacefully in her sleep on , 2022, in Cypress Grove Rehabilitation Center.

She was born , 1939, to Richard C. and Margaret J. (Donahue) Rasche.

Janice graduated from Jasper High School in 1957. She worked at the Jasper Phone Company for 12 years, was a caretaker at Fairview Cemetery, and retired from Kmart Corporation where she was a bookkeeper for 36 years.

Preceding her in death are her parents, two brothers, Donald Rasche and Pete Rasche, and one sister Joan Cissell.

Janice had a soft heart and was generous to her family, friends, and anyone who needed help. Her deep love for the Blessed Mother Mary led her to intercessory and healing prayer for anyone enduring trials. Left to mourn her passing are her sister Grace Tennant, and husband Bob, many nieces and nephews, friends, and co-workers.

A Mass of Christian burial for Janice M. Rasche will be held at 10:00 a.m. on , 2022, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 2:00-6:00 p.m. on , 2022, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, and one hour before services from 9:00-10:00 a.m. at the church on .

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church for Masses.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.