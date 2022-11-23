74-year-old Joe Resler Passed away on Monday, November 21st

Joe was born in Washington, Indiana, to Olive and Albert Resler. His mom was saddened that he was two days shy of a Halloween baby. Joe always said this is why he loved wearing his clown wig and nose.

Joe was married twice; his first wife Brenda gave them three daughters. In 1999 Joe married the love of his life, Susie.

Joe had many hobbies; playing jokes, causing mayhem, cheering on his grands, even though he swore they were the reason he had gray hair, watching football, and Jeopardy, and complaining what Hoda was wearing or drinking on the Show.

He was most known as Joe the Gnome Hunter; he collected his merry army of loyal and protective gnomes. If you called him Joey or Joseph, he would send them for you!

Joe is survived by his children Melissa, Heather, Harmony, and Chris and brother Fred Resler, grands, Olive, Sara, Josh, Dani, Dean Jr., and Alex, great grands, Tyson, Tobias, and Mia.

He is preceded by his wife, Susie, parents, and grandson, Franklin.

A funeral service for Joe Resler will be held at 10:00 a.m. on , 2022, in Mt. Zion Wesleyan Church in Loogootee, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 2:00-7:00 p.m. on , 2022, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, and one hour before services at the church on from 9:00-10:00 a.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.