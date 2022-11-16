Marvin L. Schnell, age 57, of Dubois, Indiana, passed away at 2:52 p.m. on , 2022, in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Marvin was born in Jasper, Indiana, on , 1965, to Cyril and Mary (Barton) Schnell.

Marvin was retired. He enjoyed sports and family.

Surviving are two sisters, Marie (Gary) Sherman, Jasper, IN, Linda (Dennis) Zoglman, Loogootee, IN, four brothers, Jerome, Joseph, Alois, and Allen Schnell, all of Dubois, Indiana, one niece, Stacy (Joseph “Joey”) Helming, Celestine, IN, two great nieces Brooklyn and Adalyn Helming, and one great nephew, Nicholas Helming.

Preceding him in death is one brother, Linus Schnell.

A Mass of Christian burial for Marvin L. Schnell will be held at 10:00 a.m. on , 2022, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper, Indiana.

A visitation will be held from 4:00-6:00 p.m. on , 2022, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.

