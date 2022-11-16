Marvin L. Schnell, age 57, of Dubois, Indiana, passed away at 2:52 p.m. on Monday, November 14, 2022, in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.
Marvin was born in Jasper, Indiana, on May 27, 1965, to Cyril and Mary (Barton) Schnell.
Marvin was retired. He enjoyed sports and family.
Surviving are two sisters, Marie (Gary) Sherman, Jasper, IN, Linda (Dennis) Zoglman, Loogootee, IN, four brothers, Jerome, Joseph, Alois, and Allen Schnell, all of Dubois, Indiana, one niece, Stacy (Joseph “Joey”) Helming, Celestine, IN, two great nieces Brooklyn and Adalyn Helming, and one great nephew, Nicholas Helming.
Preceding him in death is one brother, Linus Schnell.
A Mass of Christian burial for Marvin L. Schnell will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, November 21, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper, Indiana.
A visitation will be held from 4:00-6:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.
Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.
Be the first to comment on "Marvin L. Schnell"