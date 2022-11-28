Richard J. Beier, 84, of Fulda passed away at his home on November 25, 2022. Richard was born on January 21, 1938, in Fulda to Bernard and Theresia (Jacob) Beier. He was united in marriage to Adeline M. Waninger on July 16, 1960, in Saint Boniface Church. Adeline preceded him in death on January 7, 2015.

Richard was a lifelong member of Saint Boniface Parish. He was a member of St. Boniface Men’s Sodality, Fulda Sportsman’s Club, and Saint Meinrad Sons of the Legion. He was a retired construction worker and farmer.

Surviving are three daughters, Denise (Tim) Gehlhausen of Bristow, Joyce Merkley (Brandon Kramer) of Birdseye, and Carla (Roger) Libbert of Ferdinand. Two sons, Stephen (Bev) Beier of St. Meinrad and Daniel Beier of Fulda. 17 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. Two sisters, Eleanor Schaeffer of Dale and Lorine Voegerl of St. Anthony. Richard was preceded in death by a son, Stanley Beier, two great-granddaughters, Brynlee & Adeline Henke, six brothers, Carl, Linus, Joseph, Robert, Hugo, and Edward Beier, and one sister, Agnes Dilger.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Boniface Church on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 10:00 AM CDT, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday, November 30th from 4:00 until 8:00 PM CDT at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand, and Thursday from 9:00 AM CDT until the funeral mass at the church. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.