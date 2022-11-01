Wilfred A. Begle, age 76, of Huntingburg, passed away Saturday, October 29, 2022, at his residence.

He was born August 15, 1946, in Huntingburg, Indiana, to Edward and Caroline (Mehringer) Begle; and married Catherine L. Dauby on November 2, 1968, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Dale. Wilfred retired from Jasper Engines and Transmissions where he worked for 48 years. He served in the Army National Guard and was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Holy Name Society, Y.M.I. Club, and Letterman’s Club. He loved sports, cards, travel, the beauty of nature, and most especially time spent with his family – he was always there for them. He was dedicated to his Catholic faith and served on St. Mary’s building and grounds committee for 38 years. He always loved the beauty of St. Mary’s Church. Wilfred was preceded in death by his mother and father; and his sister and brother-in-law, Delores and Kenny Adams.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Catherine L. “Cathy” Begle of Huntingburg; three children, Sherry (Todd) Flick of Indianapolis, Brett (Ha) Begle of Katy, Texas, and Nathan (Stacey) Begle of Pittsboro; two brothers, Hilary (Laverne) Begle of Ferdinand and Ralph (Diane) Begle of Huntingburg; and (5 Grandchildren.

Funeral services for Wilfred A. Begle will be held at 10:00 a.m., E.D.T., Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg with burial to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. The funeral Mass will be celebrated by Rev. Biju Thomas.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 4:00-8:00 p.m., Thursday. A parish rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Mary’s Church Parish. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com