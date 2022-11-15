Wilma R. Cary, age 89, of Birdseye, passed away at 2:10 p.m., Thursday, November 10, 2022, at The Waters of Huntingburg.

She was born April 14, 1933, in Boonville, Indiana, to Roy and Dorothy (Adams) Parker; and married Henry A. Cary on July 23, 1949. Henry managed the Heinold Hog Market in Jasper for many years. Wilma was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Henry A. Cary, who passed away on January 29, 1994; one daughter, Rebecca Lynn Cary; and one brother, Parker Cary.

She is survived by five children, Louis (Michelle) Cary of Jasper, Dwain (Loretta) Cary of Loogootee, David (Jean) Cary of Wichita, Kansas, Elizabeth (Mark) Houchin of Birdseye and Susan (Mike) Snyder of Washington; two sisters, Velma Carie of Seymour and Shirley Legroux of Bloomington; one brother, Larry Parker of Owensboro, Kentucky; and by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

A graveside service for Wilma R. Cary will be held at 11:00 a.m., E.S.T., Friday, November 18, 2022, at Memorial Park Cemetery in Vincennes. Dave Gabriel will officiate the service. No visitation will be held. Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com