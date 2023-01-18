The Dubois County Chapter of The Daughters of the American Revolution announces that Riley Fischer is the candidate to progress to the state level to compete for a good citizen. The four Good Citizens chosen by their schools are all outstanding students, athletes, and citizens

Riley Fischer is active in many clubs at Jasper High School including Reaching Out, Lifting Others, SADD, Riley Dance Marathon, Optimist Club, 4H, Key Club, Octagon Club, Mentors for Youth, Bosco, Peer Mentors, National Honors Society, as well as President of Student Athletic Advisory Committee. She also has a CNA license and works at the hospital. Her parents are Stacy and Mike Fischer.

Allyson Buening from Southridge High School is involved in many activities including The Kindness Club, The Mayor’s Youth Council Communications Coordinator, Freshmen Mentors, the National Honor Society, Mentors for Youth, the Principal’s Council, German Club, Spirit Club, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Key Club and Choir. Her parents are Scott and Stephanie Buening.

Brayden Beck is from Northeast Dubois High School and is involved in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Beta Club, French Club, and Spirit Club. His parents are Jarrod and Kelly Beck.

Elijah Cox is the candidate from Forest Park High School. His activities include the National Honor Society, National Beta Club, Student Council, and SADD. His parents are Kevin and Melonie Cox.