(Dubois County, Indiana) – The Dubois County Republican Party has announced a mid-term vacancy, effective immediately, for the elected Republican Township Advisory Board seat in Cass Township.

To fill the vacancy, a caucus of the Republican County Committee representing Cass Township will be held at 1:30 p.m., Thursday, January 26, 2023. The caucus is not open to the public.

Qualifying individuals interested in declaring their candidacy for the Republican Cass Township Advisory Board seat must file notarized forms CEB-5 and CAN-12 with Republican Chairman Robert Duncan, by email at DCGOPCC@gmail.com, no later than 72 hours prior to the start of the caucus.

Candidacy forms are available at the County Clerk’s office in the Dubois County Courthouse or can be downloaded from the Indiana Secretary of State’s Election Division website